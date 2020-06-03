Americans of all stripes are taking to the streets to protest the unjust killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police — and the larger issues of police brutality and institutional racism in our society. The vast majority of Americans support these protests.
But if you’re white and among the paltry 14% of people who don’t, one might think the recent international humiliation of Amy Cooper for her racist behavior might be enough to at least provoke some circumspection. Enough circumspection to say … not frivolously call police on a black woman for going about her day.
Alas, no.
Little more than a week after the Cooper video went viral — and in the middle of national protests over systemic racism — white New York restaurateur Svitlana Flom called police multiple times on a black woman sitting on an Upper West Side Manhattan park bench, alleging “harassment” and threats against her child.
A series of Instagram posts by user @_brownsugarbaby (the recipient of Flom’s wrath), don’t show anything of the sort. What they show is an entitled white woman appalled at not getting her way — and willing to summon shock troops away from escalating civil unrest until she gets it.
From 6:15pm - 7:31pm this woman, Svitlana Flom, artdefete felt the need to not only approach me but call the cops MULTIPLE TIMES ON ME!! She was too “Alarmed” that I was sitting “comfortably” in “her neighborhood!” The first call was because she THOUGHT I was smoking in public.. but by the 3rd call, it was bcuz I was “threatening her & her children !!” While giving my description, she exaggerated her story & made it seem like I was the aggressor. “THIS AFRICAN AMERICAN WOMAN IS ATTACKING ME AND MY CHILDREN!” She had tears that were off & on & she stated things like “She’s pulling the black card!” Then wanted me to walk to the boys w/ her 🤦🏾♀️🤡 I probably could have just walked away!! I probably should have kept my mouth shut right ?! NAHHH!! I couldn’t understand why she was so mad ! Like ummmm first of alllll I pay alllll mine over here Miss Lady !! 🙄 How you come over here just feeling sooooo privileged & soooo comfortable enough to tell me I should leave ?! You’re buggin !! NOT THIS ONE!! She wanted to be a victim soooo bad!! NOT ONE PERSON CAME TO HER AID!! MULTIPLE PPL witnessed the ordeal & just wanted to make sure I was ok! SHARE THESE VIDEOS AS MANY TIMES AS POSSIBLE !! #SvitlanaFlom @maisonvivinyc @allsetnow @huffpost @ariannahuff
Yes, Flom actually said: “She’s playing the black card.”
Flom alleges the video was selectively edited to make her “look racist.” But it’s pretty clear that she was in no physical danger while making her 911 calls. Her husband walks away from the encounter in apparent mortification while her child plays on a scooter, seemingly carefree, nearby.
This is not what danger looks like.
Danger is not someone sitting calmly on a park bench recording you with their cellphone. Danger is not feeling comfortable enough to sit feet away from your supposed menace, crossing your legs and waiting for police to arrive.
Unprecedented nationwide protests and the message still isn’t getting through.
Amy Cooper’s reprehensible call to police caused her to lose her job, her reputation and even her dog.
Falsely reporting an incident to authorities is a crime in New York and most other states. Aggressively prosecuting these statutes is what it will probably take for the message to finally sink in.
In the interim, here’s that message again, plainly stated:
Calling 911 is not a free mediation service for white people to get the upper hand in banal disputes. We live in an unjust, racist society. Calling police on a black person puts his or her life and liberty in danger. “Feeling” threatened doesn’t mean you are. If you do “feel” threatened, especially in broad daylight with bystanders all around you, walk away. Anything short of that and you don’t “look racist,” you are.