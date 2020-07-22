Letters to the Editor: Another week, another story of questionable ethics at USC

To the editor: Does USC offer any courses in remedial ethics? Hardly a week goes by that there isn’t another report on something unethical that was done by an administrator, educator, department leader or student.

Now, we read of the Qatari prince who was awarded a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from USC while rarely stepping foot on campus and enjoying a life of fast cars and lavish gambling trips to Las Vegas.

Having earned two degrees from USC, I had always been proud to display my diplomas alongside my Eagle Scout award. Nowadays, I’m not so proud.

The new president of USC has her work cut out for her. This alumnus hopes that once its sordid history has been reconciled, USC will be justified to fight on, but ethically.

Peter Odencrans, Hemet

To the editor: I’d like to ask the administrators at USC a question.

Years ago I stayed at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, where the Qatari prince lived while supposedly attending USC. Does this qualify me for a master’s degree from your university?

I can also supply images of me playing water polo, rowing or any sport you might prefer, if that would help. Full disclosure: I do own a Rolex.

Thanks, I look forward to hearing from you.

Scott Berg, Sherman Oaks

