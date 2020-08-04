Letters to the Editor: We need to read more about the people dying from COVID-19

To the editor: I would like to express my deep appreciation for your section devoted to the people in California killed by COVID-19.

I have been aching for something like this, where there is more than just updates on the “numbers” of people who have died. With this, you have put real faces and life stories on those numbers. You have given humanity to the numbers.

Thank you so very much. Perhaps, now the “maskless” will think about wearing a mask.

Irene Furukawa, Gardena

Advertisement

..

To the editor: I found myself totally engrossed reading about the lives of the many persons who have died in the terrible plague hitting our nation.

The stories on each person told of their lives, families and occupations — all that was taken by sickness in a few days. Their families must be devastated.

I commend The Times for taking the time and expense to publish this special section. We all now have a personal understanding of the impact of this terrible tragedy on our state and nation.

Advertisement

Jack McGrath, Port Hueneme

..

To the editor: Thank you for publishing an entire section on some of the victims of COVID-19 in California.

As a native Californian and Angeleno, I am so saddened to see the number of dead mounting daily in the state, but it was deeply moving to me that you gave your readers an in-depth look at the human element of this pandemic.

Advertisement

It was wrenching to read the biographies of those persons who lost their lives, and I can only extend my sincere condolences to all of the families who are suffering the loss of their loved ones.

Vern Hallgren, Los Angeles