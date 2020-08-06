Letters to the Editor: I don’t like Trump, but I support him. His record before COVID-19 was stellar

To the editor: The Los Angeles Times’ hatred of President Trump is far from subtle, and I will vote for him again even though I am well aware that this bright blue state’s electoral votes will go to former Vice President Joe Biden. (“Trump’s base starting to erode, new poll shows,” Aug. 4)

Trump is far from ideal, but I do not judge him by what he says. I judge him by what he does. His record is one of “promises made, promises kept.”

His reduction of red tape and regulations that strangle business growth was effective until COVID-19 hit. He said he’d move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, and he did. He at least met with the North Korean dictator rather than continue President Obama’s ineffective policy of “strategic patience.”

My strident objection to a Biden administration is that the former vice president probably will not call the shots. He will be 78 years old on inauguration day, and the so-called progressives will force a leftist agenda on him.

Advertisement

Have rational, thinking voters reviewed the Democratic Party’s platform and Biden’s proposals on taxes, energy, healthcare and, worst of all, the “Green New Deal”? I will take life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness over obsessions about race, gender and class any day.

Kevin S. Avery, Tarzana

..

To the editor: House on fire? Democrats want the guy who would have prevented their house from catching fire.

Advertisement

Republicans, in contrast, want the guy who ignored the smoke, said the flames were a hoax, insulted the firemen who insisted there was a problem and cut the water pressure to a trickle while ridiculing the fleeing occupants.

He stands among the smoldering embers, telling Americans they should reelect him as fire chief — because he’s heard that people are saying he did an amazing job.

Stephen C. Lee, La Habra