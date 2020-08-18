Letters to the Editor: Want an honest election? If it isn’t a ballot, don’t mail it in October

To the editor: President Trump is assaulting the U.S. Postal Service and discrediting mail-in voting. You can fight back by not using the post office for non-voting purposes in October.

Send more bulk mail in September or after the election, but not in October. For candidates or parties, use non-mail media in October. Pre-pay your bills in September, don’t make any online October purchases that are delivered by the Post Office, and don’t send any personal mail that month.

If you are mailed a paycheck, or if you mail paychecks to others, make alternative arrangements for October. Also, add 55 cents of postage to your mail-in ballot just to be sure it is validly posted and also to help the Postal Service make up for lost October revenue.

Yes, you can still vote in person this November, but make it easier for others — including the sick and people more vulnerable to COVID-19 — by taking the above actions. Let’s make this October “Easy Voting by Mail Month.”

Bill Dingfelder, Philadelphia

To the editor: With the throttling of the Postal Service at one of the most critical times in our history, the future of an honest election is at stake. So many people are unable or unwilling to get to the polls and want to exercise their right to vote by mail.

California will have ballot drop boxes in public places and at the polls as an alternative to mailing in ballots, but some people can’t get to them.

I challenge local service organizations, youth groups, civic-minded young entrepreneurs, kids on bikes, Girl Scout troops and anyone else who cares to organize ballot pickup and delivery to get these votes to a safe and secure official depository so ballots will not be lost, destroyed or delayed.

If every community has something like this, we can protect our constitutional right to a fair and honest election.

Sally Maisel, Van Nuys