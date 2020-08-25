Letters to the Editor: Trump as America’s bodyguard is like an arsonist as a firefighter

To the editor: Do the Republicans speaking at the party’s convention underestimate the electorate’s intelligence? In casting President Trump as the guardian of America, they present the arsonist as the firefighter.

Trump talks of law and order all the time. In almost four years, what has he done about gun control? Trump’s law and order means letting loose federal officers on peaceful protesters. And, if he is such a law-and-order person, how come he is constantly fending off lawsuits?

Trump’s inept handling of the COVID-19 problem has resulted in the unnecessary deaths of thousands of Americans. With his reelection chances shaky, he is looking for scapegoats now. He is constantly lying about vaccines and therapeutics. Scientists and physicians who have dared to speak out have been denigrated.

The presidency is the most important job in the land, and like any other job, we must look for testimonials. In Trump’s case, we have testimonials from his sister, his niece and his former secretaries of State and Defense. Based on these, we should be able to decide whether this democracy will be safe in Trump’s hands.

Arabinda Nandi, Anaheim Hills

To the editor: The Republican Party paints a picture of how chaotic America would be if former Vice President Joe Biden won the election.

Funny thing is, all the terrible examples they cite are taken from present-day Trump’s America.

Mary Rouse, Los Angeles

To the editor: As a resident of California, I got so worried while listening to Kimberly Guilfoyle speak at the Republican convention that I ran outside. To my relief, there were no riots on my street or discarded needles.

But as I continued to watch, I was kind of hoping she would be right about a blackout.

Paul Burns, Granada Hills

