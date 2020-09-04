Letters to the Editor: Trump reportedly thinks my dead brother is a ‘loser.’ What a contemptible president

To the editor: I am not a fan of President Trump, but as an 88-year-old man, I feel there is practically nothing he can do to affect the remaining years of my life. Most everything he does primarily affects others, including my grandchildren. (“Trump disparaged U.S. war dead as ‘losers’ and ‘suckers,’ report says,” Sept. 3)

However, when the president of the United States, our own commander in chief, reportedly makes comments about the people underneath his feet at military burial sites being “suckers” and “losers,” that’s very personal.

In Trump’s view, my brother and I are suckers, and my brother is a loser. We both served as enlisted and then commissioned officers in the U.S. Air Force, so that makes us both suckers. My brother was seriously injured when his B-47 crashed and has rested in a national cemetery for the last 55 years, so he is a loser.

So, for the first time, Trump’s conduct has affected me personally — and I am livid.

I cannot see how any person who ever served this country in any capacity, or anyone who actually cares about this country, can support this contemptible person.

Morrison M. Clements, La Habra

To the editor: My dad led the first U.S. Army 3rd Armored Division tank platoon across the German border in September 1944. They were ambushed that evening, and a German soldier shot him through the chest while he reached for a grenade.

My dad had a small entrance wound in his right armpit and an exit wound as large as my thumb under his left shoulder blade. He lost his right hand to gangrene.

Trump has already disparaged prisoners of war, and now we learn that he reportedly believes our service members killed or wounded in battle are “suckers” and “losers.” I am sure my father, buried at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, would be as distressed as me over the disgraceful turn of events in our country.

Keith Ensminger, Merced

To the editor: Trump has no clue as to what makes America great. Sacrifice and service to others are key components of our greatness as a country.

The fact that Trump will not even commit to wearing a mask to promote U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and mocks those who do demonstrate his inability to sacrifice and to serve the people he took an oath to protect.

June Thompson, Los Angeles