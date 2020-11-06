Letters to the Editor: 4 million Californians support Trump, and it’s not because they’re racist

To the editor: Columnist Erika D. Smith notes that about 4 million Californians voted for President Trump and asks, “How is this even possible?” Her bewilderment is telling.

Many Trump voters like his policies but dislike the way he conducted his presidency. Their support has nothing to do with racism or white supremacy.

To name just a few reasons: A recent Gallop poll found that 56% of Americans believe they are better off now than they were four years ago, and he appointed three Supreme Court justices and hundreds of federal judges who we hope will enforce the proper separation of powers, rein in the administrative state and uphold the Bill of Rights.

Trump also deserves credit for the pre-pandemic economic boom, and he made decisions that were in our nation’s interest.

Trump’s voters recognized that electing former Vice President Joe Biden meant they would get the policies of Sen. Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Bernie Sanders. All of these are valid, non-racist reasons why 4 million voters in California chose Trump.

Vickie Anderson, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I grew up in Louisiana and lived in Texas as a young adult, and I have many Republican friends and family whom I dearly love. None is bigoted or cruel; they are good, intelligent, honest people. It didn’t matter to me if they voted for George W. Bush or other Republicans.

Trump is a different story. This election is about so much more than being a Democrat or a Republican. It’s about basic decency and humanity.

No matter who wins this election, I feel like we have all lost. We’ve found out that half of Americans can look past and even approve of all the horrendous things the president has done. How can anything Trump “accomplishes” be important enough to reelect a man filled with so much hatred?

This election says much about who we have become, and it’s devastating.

Debra Young Krizman, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: Recent polls suggest that an important part of Trump’s base is non-college-educated white males. This implies that, in general, college-educated white males are not part of his base. Why is this?

While some believe it reflects the liberal politics on college campuses, I see a different reason: The preponderance of college-level coursework requires students to back up their conclusions with evidence, proof or at least a persuasive argument. College professors evaluate these claims for adequacy.

Members of a group who have internalized the need for evidence before reaching a conclusion are, I believe, less inclined to support Trump.

Howard K. Morton, Newport Beach