Letters to the Editor: Joe Biden has won. Democracy just dodged a major bullet

To the editor: We did it! We ended the nightmare by electing Joe Biden president. We have redeemed ourselves (sort of).

There are still big things we have to do to make things right again, but the important thing right now is that we showed we still have not just a sense of but a reservoir of decency in us.

As Abraham Lincoln exhorted us, “with malice toward none” and with a deep desire “to bind up the nation’s wounds,” let us welcome those who expected a different outcome to join us in rolling up our sleeves and helping to make America that “shining city on a hill” again.

Victor W. Monsura, Garden Grove

To the editor: Phew! At long last, let the healing begin. Democracy wins!

Frances Terrell Lippman, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: There is a certain irony in that the most oppressed segments of our society, Black and Native Americans, are the ones who ultimately made the difference in the election and saved democracy.

Ralph F. Wetterhahn, Long Beach

To the editor: Those of us celebrating Biden’s and Harris’ victory need to share our bottles of serotonin now. Yes, we need to try to help all our Trump-voting friends who will now be suffering from having their Fox News bubbles breaking and must face some undeniable realities.

I think we Biden voters were feeling a small dose of this depression on election night. We need to follow the president-elect’s advice and reach out and help our despondent fellow Americans.

Let’s all pitch in here.

Mike Caggiano, San Mateo, Calif.

To the editor: By refusing to make a concession speech and acknowledge the peaceful transition power, President Trump makes himself a bigger loser than he already is.

Republicans have an opportunity to help him to save face and sooth his fragile, wounded ego by praising his many accomplishments for conservatives and reinventing the party. He can leave office with his head held high and much to be proud of, and he’ll inevitably continue to be a major voice in U.S. politics.

Of course, that’s assuming he doesn’t face prosecution after investigations already under way.

James Maddox, Los Angeles