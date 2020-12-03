Letters to the Editor: A Trump self-pardon would rip this country apart. Don’t allow it

To the editor: In suggesting that a self-pardon by President Trump “could help two presidents,” columnist Doyle McManus is putting forth the proposition that political expediency should take priority over a fundamental principle of common law.

McManus even says so himself: “It has never happened before, and it collides with the bedrock principle that no man can serve as judge in his own case.”

If presidents were able to grant themselves pardons, it would place the presidency above federal law. It would endow the president with royal power. The American revolution was fought to establish a government in which all officials, including the executive, are not a law unto themselves.

McManus suggests that by preventing the Biden administration from prosecuting the ex-president, Trump’s self-pardon would reduce partisan conflict. This seems highly unlikely. It would immediately be contested and eventually invalidated by the Supreme Court. He would then no doubt be pursued in multiple cases with a vengeance far greater than if he does not self-pardon.

There comes a time when we must stand up for foundational principles, whatever the short-term strategic costs may be. This is just such a time.

Eric Dahl, Goleta

..

To the editor: I’d love to see President-elect Joe Biden have a flawless transition, but the fact is he will inherit some of the most challenging issues our country has ever faced.

But to let Trump off the hook, after the deadliest incident of presidential negligence that resulted in at least half of the COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., would mean that any family of grifters accompanied by a cast of enablers and sycophants could give us “the business” again and not worry about any consequences.

Heck, next time they may even succeed in creating a fascist regime where Trump almost succeeded. Trump has forged a blueprint on just how to do it.

If anything, Biden would be remiss in his duty to keep Americans safe if he were to let Trump off the hook after his attempted coup. A pardon for Trump translates into an invitation for a rematch.

Dan Mariscal, Montebello

..

To the editor: In weighing what to do with Trump, Biden should be painfully reminded of President Gerald Ford’s pardon of President Richard Nixon in 1974. He should also be aware of Trump’s attempt to influence the Justice Department to prosecute political enemies and reward political allies.

The rule of law will only get reestablished when justice is served.

Cary Adams, North Hollywood