Letters to the Editor: Newsom’s mixed messaging on COVID may just get him recalled

To the editor: I was told by a brilliant doctor at the beginning of the pandemic that if we reopen too early, we will just need to shut down again and ultimately be worse off. (“There may be enough Newsom opposition to get a recall on the ballot. But not enough to boot him from office,” column, Feb. 4)

On New Year’s Day, I was in the emergency room with my appendicitis-stricken daughter. I overheard staff discussing 14-hour waits for hospital beds and limited supplies of oxygen.

Five weeks later, it is apparently go time again — eat out, get your hair done, maybe even send your kids to school.

Yes, these are unprecedented times, but when elected officials change messaging so frequently, it is exhausting and confusing. You can’t keep reopening before COVID is fully under control only to surge soon thereafter. How many times does this need to happen?

Marie Walsh, Redondo Beach

To the editor: George Skelton believes the recall will likely qualify for the ballot but won’t pass because there simply are not enough Republicans in California. That gives Gov. Gavin Newsom a false sense of security.

I’m a liberal who wants the governor laser-focused on ending COVID in California. Many other Democrats believe the same, and no matter what the polls show now, there is a growing dissatisfaction with our state’s pandemic strategy large enough to make a difference.

Newsom has about nine months to successfully roll out the vaccine for everyone, fully open our restaurants and get our kids back to school, or he’ll need a new job — and it will be because Democrats helped recall him.

Kevin Ivey, Los Angeles