Letters to the Editor: Dianne Feinstein can stay relevant by opposing the filibuster

To the editor: The tragedy of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is indeed that she is out of step with the times and needs of her party. (“The tragedy of Dianne Feinstein,” news analysis, Feb. 17)

She is stuck in the past, and nothing demonstrates this more clearly than her reluctance to support the elimination of the filibuster. What was once a rare occurrence has been weaponized by the GOP, used 298 times during the 2019-2020 congressional session. Your own editorial board supports ending it.

Our newest senator, Democrat Alex Padilla, supports abolishing it. Our senior senator should do the same, and without business-as-usual wavering and hesitation.

Carolyn Chriss, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: I am in the same age cohort as Feinstein, and incidentally, so was the late, great Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

I don’t recall progressives arguing for Ginsburg’s removal; rather, they were fervently praying for her longevity. I guess you might call that selective ageism.

That Feinstein is promoting a bill to shore up maritime safety after a terrible disaster on our coast is very encouraging. She is engaging in what we elected her for, the business of government.

How refreshing. Brava, Sen. Feinstein.

Suzanne Schechter, Oxnard

..

To the editor: While Ginsburg was a great trailblazer, she remained a justice of the Supreme Court many years too long. We witnessed how that worked out.

If Gov. Gavin Newsom is recalled, many of us will be concerned about Feinstein’s age-related issues. A Republican would appoint another Republican to fill her Senate seat.

It is not biased, nor is it an attack, to ask Feinstein to consider the balance of power in the Senate if anything should happened to her.

W. Lee Miller Jr., Inglewood

..

To the editor: Feinstein is 87 years old. She got there by living two years after being elected by voters who knew perfectly well how old she was and who preferred her by an overwhelming majority to a much younger and more aggressive opponent.

I cannot imagine ever wanting to hug Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) myself, but I can understand personal affection for a longtime colleague.

And if a commitment to bipartisanship, civility and staying out of the spotlight to do the hard work of legislating makes her “tone deaf” in the present political climate, perhaps the problem is with the tone.

Anne Kiley, Whittier