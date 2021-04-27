Letters to the Editor: L.A. handed over Union Station for the Oscars, and this is the thanks we get?

To the editor: One would think, with the temporary “remodel” of Los Angeles Union Station to host the Academy Awards and the turmoil that was created for the regular train and bus passengers, that favorable comments could have been made throughout the Oscars telecast giving thanks and appreciation to the management of Union Station (the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority) and to those who regularly use it.

Zooming in on the grand bronze lighting fixtures alone does not say “thank you” for all the disruption this caused.

I wonder also what those who attended the Academy Awards program, especially women in their magnificent gowns, thought of the inadequate restroom facilities.

Morley J. Helfand, Arcadia

To the editor: And the Oscar goes to Union Station for “Best Venue in a Starring Role.”

Grace E. Moremen, Claremont