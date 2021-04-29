Letters to the Editor: A country of 331 million needs a bigger House of Representatives

To the editor: It seems that with both California and New York losing a House seat because of the U.S. census results, now is the time to consider if the United States has outgrown the “fixed number” of voting seats in the House of Representatives.

In the century-plus after the House last saw an increase in its size, the U.S. population has risen from about 100 million people to 331 million. Common sense seems to say that it is time to stop debating how to allocate 435 seats and instead enlarge the House.

Specifically, Congress should repeal the Reapportionment Act of 1929, which capped the House at 435 members, and instead using the so-called Wyoming Rule, which would set district size at that of the least populous state.

This change would do more than add seats to the House. Voter turnout would increase, there would be less gerrymandering, and the electoral college would be more reflective of the people’s will.

Brad Goldman, Chino Hills

To the editor: Where are all the “Stop the Steal” hats and masks? Where is the outrage? Where are the conspiracy theories over the census being monkeyed with?

We need a commission, we need three recounts, we need 100 new laws, we need to stop the redistricting and the gerrymandering!

What a difference in the definition of right and wrong, and fair and stolen, when you get what you want — all in the name of democracy and freedom, of course.

Martin Wauson, Anaheim