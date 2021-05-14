Letters to the Editor: Is this still Trump’s CDC? The new mask guidelines make no sense

To the editor: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which was once too tightly tethered to former President Trump to make insightful and independent decisions, has done it again — except this time, it cannot blame Trump. (“Time to trash your face mask? Not so fast,” editorial, May 13)

It seems crazy to do away with the federal guidelines recommending everyone, including people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, wear masks indoors or outside when in crowded areas. I am thankful that there are many exceptions and that states still have the power to make their own rules. However, this will put undue political pressure on Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The vaccination rate for the country is below 50%. It is faulty reasoning to expect vaccine-hesitant people to be encouraged by this change to get vaccinated. Just the opposite will happen. People will think that since masks are no longer required, they should not bother to get vaccinated.

And how will we protect those in society who cannot be vaccinated, adults and children alike?

Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach

To the editor: Kudos to Los Angeles for keeping its mask rules in place despite the CDC’s hurried revision of its recommendation. The latest advisory from the CDC is vague. How can it cite evidence about transmissibility when this virus was unknown to the world until late 2019?

Above all, the variant in India unleashing record numbers of infections and deaths cannot be ignored.

Not too long ago, scientists said at least 70% of the population must get fully vaccinated to have a chance at achieving “herd immunity” against COVID-19. We are still nowhere near that, and now the CDC is saying it’s OK for vaccinated people to go unmasked in many situations.

I’m afraid that this looks too political. I hope New York City, where I live, will follow Los Angeles’ cautious approach. After all, embracing “better safe than sorry” seems prudent when the world has counted more than 3.3. million COVID-19 deaths and India is still reeling from its worst surge.

Atul M. Karnik, New York

To the editor: Let me get this straight — the very same folks who choose not to get vaccinated are the ones now entrusted to wear masks in public?

Shall we expect robust mask wearing by the unvaccinated in places like anti-vaccine rallies, pro-Trump events or places where most of us go, like supermarkets?

David Ribakoff, Los Angeles