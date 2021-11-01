Letters to the Editor: Hey car enthusiasts, park in Malibu to buy something, not gawk at Jay Leno

To the editor: For many years, I started the day with my dog, a copy of The Times, a scone and a cup of coffee at a table outside Bill Miller’s Malibu Kitchen. Jerry Seinfeld and Spike Feresten were part of the community of morning regulars that included surfers, dog walkers and others. Both had Sunday breakfast and were usually gone by 10:30, when Miller’s business got busy. (“Battle of the Bu: Malibu squares off against the car guys,” Oct. 28)

This article unfairly links Seinfeld, Feresten and other celebrity car enthusiasts to the current auto show problem. Those gatherings have been a growing problem in Malibu for a long time, as this article describes. Malibu’s priority for this shopping center should be parking for people patronizing the businesses.

I saw this auto club mob change that Sunday morning community coffee klatch into a noisy, crowded traffic jam. There are plenty of other options for these gatherings. A community treasure like Malibu Kitchen is worth protecting from a special interest group that could be otherwise accommodated.

D. Paul Yeuell, Mount Vernon, Wash.

Advertisement

..

To the editor: My wife and I have owned five classic Porsches in the last 25 years and enjoyed the small gatherings of enthusiasts at various Malibu locations. Those days are over.

We were not rich, lived in a mobile home and could barely afford to keep our cars well maintained.

To remedy the clash of egos, parking spaces, traffic issues, noise problems and lost business for Malibu store owners, I have a solution: Perhaps Seinfeld, Jay Leno and other high rollers could meet up at their private estates, where I’m sure there is plenty of room to park far from the madding crowds of less well-off enthusiasts like me.

Philip DiGiacomo, Pacific Palisades

..

To the editor: Being weary of reading your reports of the scores of homeless people just trying to survive, I was refreshed by your story on multimillionaire celebrities complaining about parking their luxury vintage cars in Malibu. Parking is scarce because other attention-starved millionaires cruise in to show off their exotic cars.

Let’s drink another latte to excess. Randy Newman sang it best: I love L.A.

Jim Regan, Carlsbad

..

To the editor: After grabbing some great sandwiches at the Malibu Kitchen, the people hoping to see Leno and Seinfeld should head over to the Malibu Lagoon State Beach.

That’s where the real celebrities — the snowy egrets, brown pelicans and great blue herons — hang out.

Douglas Thompson, Hermosa Beach