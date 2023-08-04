Advertisement
Opinion

Opinion: The L.A. County jails have had 26 deaths this year. When will it stop?

By Michelle Parris
Share

Tragedy struck again as a 29-year-old Black man died in Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department custody last week. He is the 26th person to die in our jail system this year, putting us on track for a record number of in-custody deaths. Most of the dead were Black or Latino, had not been convicted of the charges for which they were being held and were in custody only because they were too poor to pay the bail amount for their release.

This is not how anyone would like to imagine the “justice” system working. The public’s understanding of policing and incarceration must catch up to overwhelming evidence that our criminal legal system exacerbates the crises it claims to solve.

LOS ANGELES, CA-MARCH 24, 2020: Bicyclers pass the Men's Central Jail on March 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger signed an executive order that clears the way for the Sheriff's Department to release more inmates amid concerns that the coronavirus will enter the nation's largest jail system. (Photo By Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Op-Ed: Make the L.A. County courts’ emergency zero-bail policy permanent

Ending the zero-bail policy for misdemeanor cases won’t improve public safety, but would greatly worsen the L.A. County jails’ overcrowding crisis.

Advertisement

Police contact hurts educational development and leads to lower rates of high school graduation and college enrollment. In Los Angeles, police killings caused nearly 2,000 Black and Latino students to leave school between 2002 and 2016. People who have been arrested are also less likely to vote, trust in government, have a bank account, be employed or get medical care when needed. Beyond the clear risk of death, just one day in jail can be so destabilizing to people’s housing and social supports that it makes rearrest more likely. And even common police practices like drug seizures, which some think save lives, are associated with increases in fatal overdoses. At every turn, the status quo is failing us, but we can change these policies.

As an advocate working for a nonprofit focused on implementing policies to end mass incarceration, I have invested countless hours in county workgroups pushing to end the use of jail for people experiencing poverty, homelessness and unmet treatment needs. We need instead to invest in community-based care — more housing, more access to treatment, more services that will prevent people from dying on our streets and in our jails.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02, 2019 Los Angeles County Sheriff's Commander Jason Wolak who oversees Custody Services Division-General Population tours the Men's Central Jail located at 441 Bauchet St in downtown Los Angeles on October 02, 2019. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Editorial: Court brings back sanity, and the Constitution, in Los Angeles bail ruling

L.A. officials knew the bail schedules they used to lock people up before trial were unjust, but they didn’t act. Now a ruling will force them to do so.

County officials have made important promises to offer care first and use jail as a last resort, but mounting deaths are a crude reminder that actions — and outcomes — speak louder than words. The bureaucracy’s deep investment in incarceration is killing Angelenos and denying communities the necessary solutions.

For years now, residents have voted to check the sheriff’s authority, expanding the power of the civilian oversight commission and allowing the board to remove sheriffs who seriously violate public trust. Millions approved Measure J in 2020 to address racial injustice by earmarking local dollars for care and alternatives to incarceration — not law enforcement.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin hugs a supporter Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in San Francisco. San Francisco residents voted Tuesday to recall Boudin, a progressive, following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Opinion

Nicholas Goldberg: What happened to criminal justice reform?

Injustice still defines too much policing and punishment. Can data-based advocacy resuscitate reform?
Advertisement

Yet last month, the county Board of Supervisors agreed, on the county CEO’s recommendation, to allocate around $5 billion to the sheriff’s and probation departments — two of the county’s “most troubled” agencies. County workgroups have concluded that we need at least $237 million a year for new mental health beds so that people are not forced to deteriorate in jail and return to the community further traumatized.

In recent litigation about jail overcrowding, the county bragged about allocating $79 million a year for three years to build mental health beds; the federal judge presiding, Dean Pregerson, noted that he was not impressed, given the $43-billion county budget and the magnitude of the need.

Los Angeles, CA - June 01: Clipboards holding petiton forms, on a table Inside a field office for the "Recall D.A. George Gascon," campaign, in Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Volunteers, along with some staff, help open and organize petitions being sent in supporting a recall of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Op-Ed: The progressive prosecutor movement has limits. Public defenders can do more

The fight for criminal justice reform needs a new playbook.

During the recent court date on jail overcrowding, Pregerson recalled the sense of urgency that saw the I-10 freeway rebuilt in short order after the Northridge earthquake, noting how much that same urgency could do to address the crisis in our jails.

We see overly complex county contracting and funding processes continue to hamstring and crush local service providers, which house and help people being released from jail while also ameliorating the crises that lead to incarceration in the first place. Yet to relieve traffic congestion, government agencies moved heaven and earth to rebuild — wielding incentives, penalties and waivers to prevent Angelenos from hearing bad news about traffic every six minutes on the radio.

In this photo taken Jan. 30, 2020, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin poses outside his office in San Francisco. Boudin is announcing a new policy Tuesday, June 9, 2020, allowing victims and witnesses of police violence to obtain crime victims' compensation. “The bottom line is that people should not have to rely on a GoFundMe page to pay for a funeral of their son or daughter when they’ve been killed by law enforcement,” he said. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Opinion

Op-Ed: If criminal justice reform can’t survive in San Francisco, can it survive anywhere?

The June 7 recall referendum on San Francisco Dist. Atty. Chesa Boudin holds significance far beyond one city.

A person’s life is more urgent than a traffic delay.

The county needs to remove bureaucratic hurdles to getting money out to communities in need — especially those most affected by incarceration — and right the wrongs of our budget priorities, fully funding a community-based pretrial-services system that centers connections to care and the mental health beds that are crucial to its success.

Former State Attorney Andrew Warren speaks during a news conference Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 in Tampa. A federal judge ruled Friday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the First Amendment and the Florida Constitution by removing Warren, an elected state prosecutor, but that the federal courts lack the power to reinstate him. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Opinion

Editorial: Republicans’ ominous strategy to thwart criminal justice reform — and democracy

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ unconstitutional removal of an elected prosecutor is just the tip of a Republican spear that seeks to harm criminal justice reform, Democrats, the Black vote and democracy itself.

The poverty, incarceration and racial injustice causing deaths on the streets and in jails require that our elected officials and appointees, like the county CEO, put their money where their mouth is and find the will to act.

Michelle Parris is the director of Vera California, an initiative of the Vera Institute of Justice.

OpinionOp-Ed

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement