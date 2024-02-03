Opinion: Secret Agent Swift vs. Trump — readers on this bizarre political moment

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift embrace on the field after the AFC championship game in Baltimore on Jan. 28.

At a time of increasing climate peril and ascendant authoritarianism, it may seem like journalistic malpractice to spill scarce newspaper ink over the romance between NFL star Travis Kelce and uber-star Taylor Swift. But the conspiracy theorizing over the power couple, just before Kelce plays in the Super Bowl, could arise only in a time such as ours, and it says so much about the decline of trust and verifiable truth in this political moment.

Make no mistake: This isn’t a both-sides-do-it problem. The speculation that Kelce and Swift are the most visible part of a plot to sabotage former President Trump’s campaign is running rampant only on the right. It’s happening in its own sealed media echo chamber, coming to the fore more broadly only after it took root, spread and fomented outrage among enough people that everyone else would finally notice it.

Trust me: I’d rather spend my time talking about climate policy or California’s housing shortage. But there’s an election nine months away (which counts as short nowadays), a Super Bowl in a week and another bizarre conspiracy theory holding up an unflattering mirror at us. So, let’s talk about the reflection we see.

To the editor: The conspiracy theorizing over the Taylor Swift “plot” is a replay of the successful operation against John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign.

Back then, a group of Vietnam veterans launched a vicious, well-organized attack on Kerry’s claim that he had served on a “Swift boat” during the war.

Influential MAGA mouths, lacking facts but not wild imaginations, have tossed a “Swift boat” into the Internet stream, and are now watching as their handiwork moves into crevasses they know not.

Mark Steinberg, Los Angeles

To the editor: Swift is the sweet girl-next-door from Tennessee who writes catchy pop songs. Travis Kelce is the lovable, blue-collar, tough-guy football player from Ohio. This should be the quintessential Republican couple.

Instead, Swift supports gay rights and women’s reproductive rights. She is a self-made billionaire who champions Democratic causes.

Meanwhile, Kelce is a Black Lives Matter supporter. He is prominently featured in commercials promoting COVID-19 shots.

That’s why Republicans hate this couple: They stand against everything Republicans stand for, and they stand for everything Republicans stand against.

Nick Kobliska, Santa Clarita

To the editor: What a great way to start the day with laughs, snickers and chuckles reading Lorraine Ali’s column about the supposed nefarious plot with secret agents Swift, Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL and others to, dare I say, prevent a certain ex-president from winning another term in office.

I’m sure some will criticize placement on the front page. I’m glad it was there because I would have probably missed it.

Well-written humor is a gift, especially when it tells you how sad some things in our society have become.

Peggy Ziegler, Pomona

To the editor: I heard that conservatives are fuming over Swift’s past criticisms of Trump and her successful efforts to register young people to vote — and now, of all things, about the Democrats’ supposed plans to use her during the Super Bowl to endorse President Biden for reelection (or something to that effect).

How does one respond to such utter lunacy? Some of us really have gone through the guardrails.

Swift is a phenomenally talented singer and songwriter with a devoted fan base. But, I can’t see her being a political pawn — unless she has suddenly become as unhinged as these conspiracy theorists.

Despite her past political statements, Swift is an artist at heart. All I can say is this: I think it would be ill-advised for her to split her life between her artistry and national politics. The former is beautiful, but the latter can get very ugly — and dangerous.

I really wish celebrities would stick to what they do best and not try to convince us of anything. I can think for myself.

Arthur Saginian, Santa Clarita

To the editor: The MAGA world’s fever dream about a psychological operation involving Swift, the NFL and the Biden reelection effort certainly appears rooted in a sort of collective paranoia. But, being paranoid doesn’t mean you’re not being targeted.

The Democratic National Committee and the Biden campaign should entice Swift and Beyoncé to appear jointly in an ad endorsing Biden (they both individually supported him in 2020) while performing some of their more socially conscious songs.

This would stimulate millions of their devoted fans to vote Democratic, thereby causing the heads of Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Jesse Watters to explode.

Noel Johnson, Glendale

To the editor: Psychological manipulation indeed. It’s hard to wrap a functioning brain around this bizarre idea of a Swift-NFL conspiracy.

Judging by the people who comedian Jordan Klepper interviews in his visits to Trump rallies, there are a whole lot of Americans out there who are easily manipulated, psychologically.

As my aunt once said of my uncle who had Alzheimer’s and to whom she’d been married for 70 years, “If it wasn’t so funny, it would be sad.”

Reggie Kenner, Manhattan Beach