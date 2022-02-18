Founding President

Wilshire Law Firm, PLC

Renowned plaintiff’s lawyer Bobby Saadian founded Wilshire Law Firm, PLC in 2007 and has since grown his practice into an award-winning law firm with more than 35 attorneys and over 200 team members. Under his leadership, Wilshire Law Firm has recovered nearly $1 billion in compensation for clients.A skilled negotiator and confident leader of a well-respected trial law firm, Saadian has an impressive track record in achieving maximum compensation for his clients. One of his most notable case results was a $28.7 million settlement, which provided compensation for an 11-year-old student who was hit by a car and catastrophically injured while walking home. In addition to providing financial recovery, the settlement required the victim’s school district to implement groundbreaking policy changes to better protect IEP/Section 504 students. Saadian holds positions on several legal leadership boards.

