Associate

Stalwart Law Group

Cindy Hickox is an associate at the Stalwart Law Group, with a focus on employment litigation representing employees. While in law school, Hickox externed for the L.A. District Office of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission - Hearings Unit, where she worked with numerous administrative law judges on federal employment cases. Prior to joining SLG, she worked at a law firm in Century City representing personal injury plaintiffs. Hickox attended the University of California, Berkeley, where she graduated cum laude with degrees in French and Peace & Conflict Studies, and a minor in Music. After taking a year off to work in development and marketing at a local symphony, she moved to Southern California to attend UCLA School of Law. While at UCLA, she served as Symposium Editor of the Asian Pacific American Law Journal, and volunteered at the El Centro Reentry Clinic.

