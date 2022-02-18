James R. Traut

Founding Partner

Traut Firm

James Traut has been a top trial lawyer since 1978. Most of his cases are referred to by other attorneys who know of his reputation. He has received numerous professional honors, including Trial Lawyer of the Year awards from the prestigious American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) and from the Orange County Trial Lawyers Association. One of fewer than 100 California attorneys certified as a Civil Trial Specialist and Civil Pretrial Practice Advocate by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, Traut represents clients who have been harmed by the negligence of a lawyer -- legal malpractice cases. He also represents plaintiffs in serious personal injury cases involving truck, auto, motorcycle, bike accidents, and property owner negligence. These cases involve brain injuries, spinal injuries, severe fractures, and wrongful death. Traut’s record of success in these cases includes hundreds of six- and seven-figure settlements, arbitration awards, and trial verdicts.

