Attorney and Founder

Nasseri Law Group

Joubin Nasseri has been handling personal injury cases for the last 19 years. He started working at various prestigious personal injury firms more than 31 years ago as a paralegal, moving on to working as a law clerk and now as an attorney. Nasseri obtained his Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Los Angeles with honors (Cum Laude in 1997) and his Juris Doctorate degree at California Western School of Law in 2000. He has obtained millions of dollars in settlements and doesn’t fear going after the big insurance companies in court. What sets Nasseri apart from other attorneys is that his clients’ health, proper medical attention and needs come first rather than a quick settlement. His motto has been and will always be, “If you aren’t getting the best representation, then you’re not getting any representation.”