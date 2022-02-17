Managing Partner

Jacoby & Meyers

Jubin Niamehr is the managing partner of Jacoby & Meyers. His practice focuses on all types of personal injury matters, including auto accidents, slip and falls, animal attacks, and all types of injuries from soft tissue and whiplash cases to serious injury and wrongful death matters. Niamehr has recovered over $100 million in settlements and verdicts for his clients. Given his breadth of knowledge and experience in personal injury law, he has received many awards and nominations, including the Super Lawyers Rising Star Award for 2015 and 2016. Niamehr was previously an attorney at Latham & Watkins LLP in New York, where he gained experience in complex business litigation. Prior to law school, he was an investment banker where he advised companies on equity public offerings, convertible securities, and mergers and acquisitions.

