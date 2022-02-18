Founding and Co-Managing Partner

Sanders Roberts LLP

Justin H. Sanders is the founding and co-managing partner of Sanders Roberts LLP. His practice focuses on business litigation, general liability defense and criminal investigations involving medical professionals. He represents corporations, businesses and individuals in an array of matters, including general commercial issues, breach of contract and fiduciary duty, catastrophic accidents, negligence, misrepresentation, fraud and criminal investigations. Sanders has tried multiple cases to jury verdicts in federal and state courts on behalf of Fortune 100 corporations and individual clients. In 2010, he successfully represented the first California Latina neurosurgeon in a licensing dispute before the Court of Appeals for the State of California. Since that time, he has represented numerous doctors, acupuncturists, nurses and other medical professionals in many more administrative matters, lawsuits and criminal investigations.

