Founding Partner

Kring & Chung, LLP

Kyle D. Kring is a founding partner of Kring & Chung, LLP. He is a veteran of a number of lengthy jury trials in both state and federal courts. He has experience in all aspects of litigation, with specialties in construction defect litigation, public and private construction law, public works contracting, employment law, products liability, insurance coverage disputes and real estate litigation matters. For over 30 years, Kring has represented California contractors, engineers, owners, and materials suppliers in construction litigation matters, including construction defect litigation, payment disputes, mechanics’ liens, stop notices and construction bonds, public works construction disputes, drafting and review of construction contracts, public school construction, landslide, mold litigation, OSHA compliance, soil movement and slope failure, and insurance issues. Kring has represented a number of California’s public school districts in litigation regarding construction defects, false claims and performance contracting guarantees, recovering millions for California public schools.

