Laura F. Sedrish

Partner

Jacoby & Meyers

Laura Sedrish is a partner at Jacoby & Meyers and one of the most accomplished plaintiff personal injury attorneys in California. She has successfully negotiated on behalf of both national and international clients regarding a range of litigation needs. With over two decades of experience practicing law, Sedrish’s scrupulous attention to detail, dynamic advocacy to her clients, sharp negotiation skills, trial experience, and acute understanding of each client’s unique needs makes her a vital part of the team of legal professionals at Jacoby & Meyers. Since joining Jacoby & Meyers as a partner in October 2018, Sedrish has been lead counsel on dozens of cases. Within the last year, she has continued to settle millions of dollars of cases. Sedrish currently serves on the Board of Governors of Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA) and is a board member of Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC).

