Founding Partner

Solomon Saltsman & Jamieson

With a reputation for outstanding legal ethics and the highest legal ability, Stephen A. Jamieson, a founding partner with Solomon Saltsman & Jamieson has been rated AV Preeminent with Martindale-Hubbell. He has also been chosen to the Best Lawyers list. He is also a lifetime member of the prestigious Million Dollar Advocates Forum, having recovered millions of dollars for numerous clients throughout his career. He is recognized as a leader in the areas of land use and zoning, alcoholic beverage licensing, compliance and disciplinary actions, government relations, and business and personal-injury litigation, both for the defense and the plaintiff. Jamieson hosted and served as a panelist for the award-winning show Legal Help Live. He also co-produced the Emmy Award-winning television show Cheap Eats, sponsored in part by the City of Los Angeles, for the benefit of the community by helping to promote local eateries.

