Podcast: Recall, George Gascón and the troubles of progressive D.A.s

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón has a policing pedigree like few others. Army veteran. Patrol officer in Los Angeles. Police chief in San Francisco before becoming D.A. there. Now, he’s in charge of the D.A.’s office in L.A., one of the largest in the country. He’s part of a wave of progressive district attorneys who have won elections in some of America’s largest cities with a promise to radically reform their offices.

And he’s currently the subject of a recall effort.

Today, we tackle this blowback, talking to L.A. Times crimes and policing reporter James Queally, a member of the Recall Gascón campaign and Gascón himself.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times crimes and policing reporter James Queally, Recall Gascón organizer Desiree Andrade and L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón

