Podcast: Danny Trejo on his life and times
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Danny Trejo has lived a life worthy of a book. Addict. Prisoner. Actor. Owner of a donut and taco shop. And now, author. “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood” tells his story with many jaw-dropping anecdotes.
Today, we pass the mic over to L.A. Times culture reporter Daniel Hernandez, who talks to Danny Trejo about his life and times. Come for the “Machete,” stay for the Edward James Olmos incident!
Host: Daniel Hernandez, who covers culture for the L.A. Times
Guest: Actor and author Danny Trejo
