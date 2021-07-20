Podcast: The Latino revolt against California’s Prop. 187
Listen to this episode of The Times:
We hear from the Latinos who were about to lose the battle over Proposition 187 — but ended up winning California.
This is Part Two of our rerun of the L.A. Times-Futuro Studios 2019 podcast series “This is California: The Battle of 187,” about the 1994 California ballot initiative that sought to make life miserable for undocumented immigrants but instead radicalized a generation of Latinos in the state.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Further reading:
Giant steps: Walkouts against 187 trace the growth of an issue into a cause
L.A. march against Prop. 187 draws 70,000
Prop. 187 forced a generation to put fear aside and fight. It transformed California, and me
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producer Denise Guerra and editors Lauren Raab, Shani O. Hilton and Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.