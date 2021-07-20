Podcast: The Latino revolt against California’s Prop. 187

We hear from the Latinos who were about to lose the battle over Proposition 187 — but ended up winning California.

This is Part Two of our rerun of the L.A. Times-Futuro Studios 2019 podcast series “This is California: The Battle of 187,” about the 1994 California ballot initiative that sought to make life miserable for undocumented immigrants but instead radicalized a generation of Latinos in the state.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

