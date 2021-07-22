Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: Hey, Pete Wilson decided to talk to us

Gustavo Arellano holds a poster board with a campaign flier mounted next to a newspaper clipping.
Gustavo Arellano holds a poster board with a campaign flier mounted beside his first-ever journalism article. The subject? Former California Gov. Pete Wilson.
(Allen Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Google Podcasts

When we originally recorded “This Is California: The Battle of 187,” we tried and tried to get an interview with former California Gov. Pete Wilson. He’s the man most responsible for making Proposition 187 a success. But Wilson’s people kept saying he was too busy — likely story, am I right?

Then, one sunny morning, Wilson decided he was ready to talk.

Advertisement

This is Part Four of our rerun of the L.A. Times-Futuro Studios 2019 podcast series “This Is California: The Battle of 187,” about the 1994 California ballot initiative that sought to make life miserable for undocumented immigrants but instead radicalized a generation of Latinos in the state.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: Former California Gov. Pete Wilson

More reading:

Pete Wilson still defending Prop. 187 and fighting for a better place in history

On Politics: Pete Wilson looks back on Proposition 187 and says, heck yeah, he’d support it all over again

Column: Happy birthday, Pete Wilson. And thanks: You made California what it is

Listen to more episodes of The Times here

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producer Denise Guerra and editors Lauren Raab, Shani O. Hilton and Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts CaliforniaLatino LifePolitics

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement