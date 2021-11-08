Advertisement
Podcast: How Filipino Americans are the Latinos of Asia

A woman and toddler in front of a mural.
Josie Kwiecien, 2, plays with her mother, Lileen Payoyo, in front of the “Gintong Kasaysayan” mural in Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown neighborhood in January 2020.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:
In this crossover episode with our cousin podcast “Asian Enough,” Suhauna Hussain and Johana Bhuiyan speak with sociologist Anthony Ocampo. He’s spent his career studying the intersection of race, gender and immigration, which guided his groundbreaking book “The Latinos of Asia: How Filipino Americans Break the Rules of Race.”

Today, Ocampo also speaks about another facet of his work: what it means to be brown and gay in Los Angeles. And he reflects on Filipino nurses’ role in battling the coronavirus in the United States.

Hosts: Suhauna Hussain and Johana Bhuiyan

Guest: Cal Poly Pomona professor and sociologist Anthony Ocampo

More reading:

Filipino American trailblazers speak truth to Hollywood through jokes and rhymes

How the Philippines’ colonial legacy weighs on Filipino American mental health

Filipino-led micro-businesses blossom in the pandemic at L.A.'s Manila District

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra and Shannon Lin and producer Melissa Kaplan. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
