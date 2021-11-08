Podcast: How Filipino Americans are the Latinos of Asia

In this crossover episode with our cousin podcast “Asian Enough,” Suhauna Hussain and Johana Bhuiyan speak with sociologist Anthony Ocampo. He’s spent his career studying the intersection of race, gender and immigration, which guided his groundbreaking book “The Latinos of Asia: How Filipino Americans Break the Rules of Race.”

Today, Ocampo also speaks about another facet of his work: what it means to be brown and gay in Los Angeles. And he reflects on Filipino nurses’ role in battling the coronavirus in the United States.

Hosts: Suhauna Hussain and Johana Bhuiyan

Guest: Cal Poly Pomona professor and sociologist Anthony Ocampo

