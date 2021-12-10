Advertisement
Podcast: Today, we feast!

Plates of churros, hummus, fattoush, lamb and cauliflower
A spread of dishes at Middle Eastern restaurant Bavel in downtown Los Angeles.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Hungry? The Los Angeles Times’ annual list of the 101 best restaurants just dropped. Whether you live here, want to visit or are just craving inspiration for types of food to explore near your own home, the list has something for you.

Today, L.A. Times restaurant critic Bill Addison tells us about some of his favorite local restaurants — high-end spots, mom-and-pop places, Middle Eastern, Mexican, Korean and beyond — and how he chose which ones made the cut. He also talks about how food journalism is changing and why journalists used to give so much positive attention to chefs who made great food but behaved like toxic jerks.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times restaurant critic Bill Addison

More reading:

These are the 101 best restaurants in L.A.

11 must-try pop-ups, the next generation of L.A. dining

10 places to drink (wine, beer, cocktails, caffeine) right now

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producer Melissa Kaplan. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Lauren Raab. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts CaliforniaFood

