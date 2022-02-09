Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: Why the NFL doesn’t hire Black coaches

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24) during the first half of a December game against the Saints in New Orleans. Flores sued the NFL and three of its teams Tuesday, Feb. 1, saying racist hiring practices by the league have left it segregated and managed like a plantation.
(Butch Dill / Associated Press)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

In a league where Black players make up 70% of active rosters, the NFL currently has only two Black head coaches. League officials and even fans have offered all sorts of excuses about this discrepancy for decades. But now there’s an explosive federal lawsuit about the matter. It was filed this month by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. In it, he puts this persistent and longstanding problem on stage.

Today, we dive into why the NFL just can’t seem to hire Black head coaches.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times columnist LZ Granderson

More reading:

Seven things you need to know about Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL

Op-Ed: The NFL fails on Black leadership. So do most institutions in America

Column: Brian Flores’ lawsuit features memorable receipts that could force the NFL to change

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers Melissa Kaplan, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement