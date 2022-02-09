Podcast: Why the NFL doesn’t hire Black coaches

In a league where Black players make up 70% of active rosters, the NFL currently has only two Black head coaches. League officials and even fans have offered all sorts of excuses about this discrepancy for decades. But now there’s an explosive federal lawsuit about the matter. It was filed this month by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. In it, he puts this persistent and longstanding problem on stage.

Today, we dive into why the NFL just can’t seem to hire Black head coaches.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times columnist LZ Granderson

More reading:

