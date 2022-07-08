Advertisement
Podcast: Biden’s bold moves abroad to win at home

President Biden speaks into a microphone
President Biden speaks during a news conference at the NATO summit in Brussels in June 2021.
(Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)
In the five months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the American public’s attention has turned back to problems at home — and President Biden hasn’t gotten a good grade for his handling of them. But last week, he was able to lead major policy breakthroughs at the NATO and Group of 7 summits.

Today, can Biden’s push to spread democracy abroad help him deal with various crises back home? Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times White House reporter Eli Stokols

News Analysis: Bold in shoring up democracy abroad, Biden is criticized as timid on the domestic front

Biden commits to more U.S. forces in Europe as NATO invites Sweden and Finland to join

Implored by Zelensky, Biden and G-7 allies will increase Ukraine defense aid, economic support

