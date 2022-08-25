Podcast: Colman Domingo on redemption and forgiveness

For his role as Ali in “Euphoria,” Colman Domingo has an Emmy nomination for guest actor in a drama series.

Today, we’ve got another episode from our sister podcast, “The Envelope.” Domingo joins “The Envelope” host Mark Olsen to discuss how his character — who sponsors a struggling teenage drug addict played by Zendaya — is a symbol of redemption and forgiveness, which he feels our culture desperately needs. He also dishes on why he calls himself a nerd, how he almost walked away from his career, and why being “a shapeshifter” means his real-life looks take people by surprise. To listen to more features from “The Envelope,” tune in every Tuesday through the end of August. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Mark Olsen

Guests: Colman Domingo

