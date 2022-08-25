Podcast: Colman Domingo on redemption and forgiveness
For his role as Ali in “Euphoria,” Colman Domingo has an Emmy nomination for guest actor in a drama series.
Today, we’ve got another episode from our sister podcast, “The Envelope.” Domingo joins “The Envelope” host Mark Olsen to discuss how his character — who sponsors a struggling teenage drug addict played by Zendaya — is a symbol of redemption and forgiveness, which he feels our culture desperately needs. He also dishes on why he calls himself a nerd, how he almost walked away from his career, and why being “a shapeshifter” means his real-life looks take people by surprise. To listen to more features from “The Envelope,” tune in every Tuesday through the end of August. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Mark Olsen
Guests: Colman Domingo
More reading:
Colman Domingo creates a theater award for Black men
The lives of Colman Domingo: acting in ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ writing ‘Dot,’ directing ‘Barbecue’ at the Geffen
Zendaya hopes ‘Euphoria’ fans ‘still see the good’ in Rue after she ‘hits rock bottom’
About The Times