Podcast: On the GOAT-ness of Serena Williams
Listen to this episode of The Times:
In 1999 in New York, Serena Williams won her first major tennis title at the U.S. Open. Everyone knew she was gonna be a star in the sport and a transformational one too, but few thought she would become the greatest of all time.
Today, we talk about the legacy of Serena Williams, not just as an athlete but as a woman — a Black woman. And what’s next for the tennis icon. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: Broadcast journalist Cari Champion
More reading:
Column: Serena Williams makes a conscious choice to give up tennis and focus on her family
Column: The mind of Serena Williams
LA Times Today: Serena Williams’ legacy on and off the court
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our intern is Surya Hendry. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.