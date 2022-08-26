Podcast: On the GOAT-ness of Serena Williams

In 1999 in New York, Serena Williams won her first major tennis title at the U.S. Open. Everyone knew she was gonna be a star in the sport and a transformational one too, but few thought she would become the greatest of all time.

Today, we talk about the legacy of Serena Williams, not just as an athlete but as a woman — a Black woman. And what’s next for the tennis icon. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: Broadcast journalist Cari Champion

More reading:

LA Times Today: Serena Williams’ legacy on and off the court