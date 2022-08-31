Advertisement
The Times podcast: Melanie Lynskey gets very real with us

A woman in a striped jacket.
Melanie Lynskey is nominated for an Emmy for her performance as Shauna in “Yellowjackets.”
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
For her role as Shauna in “Yellowjackets,” Melanie Lynskey has an Emmy nomination for lead actress in a drama series.

Today, we’ve got another episode from our sister podcast “The Envelope.” Lynskey joins host Yvonne Villarreal to dish on how this year has helped her feel more empowered and less underestimated, arriving at a place of self-love after struggling with an eating disorder, and why now is the time for ferocious female characters. She also busts out her Drew Barrymore impression and gets a brief, adorable visit from a special guest. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Yvonne Villarreal

Guest: Melanie Lynskey

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Brousalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Madalyn Amato and Carlos De Loera. Our intern is Surya Hendry. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
