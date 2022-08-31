The Times podcast: Melanie Lynskey gets very real with us

For her role as Shauna in “Yellowjackets,” Melanie Lynskey has an Emmy nomination for lead actress in a drama series.

Today, we’ve got another episode from our sister podcast “The Envelope.” Lynskey joins host Yvonne Villarreal to dish on how this year has helped her feel more empowered and less underestimated, arriving at a place of self-love after struggling with an eating disorder, and why now is the time for ferocious female characters. She also busts out her Drew Barrymore impression and gets a brief, adorable visit from a special guest. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Yvonne Villarreal

Guest: Melanie Lynskey

More reading:

Advertisement

‘Yellowjackets’ star Melanie Lynskey is celebrating her Emmy nod by ... buying a fridge

‘Yellowjackets’ creators break down ‘heartbreaking’ finale — and your fan theories

Sebastian Stan, Melanie Lynskey and more discuss teaching directors about acting