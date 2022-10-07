Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

The Times podcast: Mexico’s fermented drinks bubble up

Tepache vendor Los Angeles
Alexander Lopez, 39, prepares to serve a tepache drink. Oaxacan migrants make traditional meals and give them out for free on the sidewalk in front of flower shop Yeaj Yalhalhj in Mid-City.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

For hundreds of years, Mexican fermented drinks like tepache, tejuino and pulque were looked down upon by polite society. But a younger generation in Mexico has embraced them for their taste and curative powers.

Advertisement

Now, they’re having a moment in the United States — and becoming a multimillion-dollar industry. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times food editor Daniel Hernandez

More reading:

Foggy, fizzy, buzzy: Searching for the fermented drinks of Mexico on the streets of L.A.

Between heaven and earth, a spirited communion on Day of the Dead

Recipe: Homemade tepache

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistant is Madalyn Amato. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.

About this story

Podcasts World & NationLatino LifeFoodThe Times Podcast

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement