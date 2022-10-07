The Times podcast: Mexico’s fermented drinks bubble up
For hundreds of years, Mexican fermented drinks like tepache, tejuino and pulque were looked down upon by polite society. But a younger generation in Mexico has embraced them for their taste and curative powers.
Now, they’re having a moment in the United States — and becoming a multimillion-dollar industry. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times food editor Daniel Hernandez
