The Times podcast: An audio ofrenda for Día de los Muertos

Dia de Muertos Calvary Cemetery
Ana Cuevas, 51, of Norwalk at Calvary Cemetery and Mortuary in East Los Angeles. Ana is building an altar to honor 14 of her relatives and friends who have died.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

On Día de los Muertos, people across Mexico and the United States set up altars to remember loved ones who have died. But new traditions arise every year to commemorate the holiday: online tributes, public festivals and more.

In that spirit, we have decided to turn this episode into an audio ofrenda — a place to let listeners remember their loved ones. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Latino affairs editor Fidel Martinez, and our listeners

More reading:

Latinx Files: Why we built a Día de los Muertos digital altar

Día de los Muertos: How we remember our dearly departed

For this Oaxacan merchant, marigolds mean more than ever this Día de los Muertos

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
