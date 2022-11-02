The Times podcast: An audio ofrenda for Día de los Muertos

On Día de los Muertos, people across Mexico and the United States set up altars to remember loved ones who have died. But new traditions arise every year to commemorate the holiday: online tributes, public festivals and more.

In that spirit, we have decided to turn this episode into an audio ofrenda — a place to let listeners remember their loved ones. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Latino affairs editor Fidel Martinez, and our listeners

More reading:

Latinx Files: Why we built a Día de los Muertos digital altar

Día de los Muertos: How we remember our dearly departed

For this Oaxacan merchant, marigolds mean more than ever this Día de los Muertos