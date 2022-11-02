The Times podcast: An audio ofrenda for Día de los Muertos
On Día de los Muertos, people across Mexico and the United States set up altars to remember loved ones who have died. But new traditions arise every year to commemorate the holiday: online tributes, public festivals and more.
In that spirit, we have decided to turn this episode into an audio ofrenda — a place to let listeners remember their loved ones. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times Latino affairs editor Fidel Martinez, and our listeners
More reading:
Latinx Files: Why we built a Día de los Muertos digital altar
Día de los Muertos: How we remember our dearly departed
For this Oaxacan merchant, marigolds mean more than ever this Día de los Muertos
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.