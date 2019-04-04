Trump needs Nancy Pelosi, his biggest adversary, to help pass revamped NAFTA

Reopening negotiations on the pact entirely could destroy it, since it took more than a year to complete, and Canada and Mexico would need to approve the same document in their respective legislative bodies. But modifications to the text or side agreements can be hatched to address deficiencies Pelosi and other Democrats have voiced, especially over enforcement of labor standards. Mexico is also under pressure to enact changes to its own labor laws that could alleviate concerns of unions and other groups that blame NAFTA for shifting many American jobs to low-wage Mexico.