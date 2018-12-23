The Democratic wave was more a Republican drought in some of California's biggest congressional races

Still, the numbers offer a final powerful example of how poorly the Republican political brand played in regions across California in 2018. Many of the felled Republican incumbents tried mightily to wipe off the toxic residue their voters saw from President Trump or the GOP agenda in Congress. But their base of support shrank, in some cases by tens of thousands of votes. In some of those defeats, there was indeed a wave or flood of Democrats voting. But in others it was as though Republican incumbents who had come to rely on a steady stream from their electoral faucet found this time only a trickle.