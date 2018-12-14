California's November election broke a turnout record dating back to 1982

(Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

California Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno), who was arrested Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor willful cruelty to a child, said he was taken into custody by police after he spanked his 7-year-old daughter.

“Like most parents know, kids at times can act out. We had an incident on Sunday night of that. I did discipline my daughter and I spanked her on her bottom,” Arambula said Wednesday, adding that he spanked the child with his hand.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Tuesday that Fresno’s Dailey Elementary Charter School contacted child protective services Monday after a student walked into the office with an injury from the night before. Officers responded to the school and interviewed the child. Dyer declined to offer any identifying details about the child or to describe the nature of the injury.