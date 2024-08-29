Harris, with Walz, giving first interview since Biden left race

Harris and Walz interview begins at 6 p.m. PDT

The first major media interview of Vice President Kamala Harris since she took over the Democratic ticket and received her party’s nomination for president is upon us.

Harris and her vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will answer questions together in a pre-taped prime-time special with CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash at 6 p.m. PDT Thursday.

Reporters for The Times will be following the interview and reporting on Harris’ and Walz’s answers in real time for readers to follow along.

The interview is particularly significant given the short race between Harris and former President Trump, which began only last month when President Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris.

It is also significant because Harris has faced relentless criticism from Trump and other Republicans — as well as some members of the media — for avoiding media interviews or otherwise speaking off-script about her policies and how they might differ from those of the Biden administration.

Harris has been touring swing states and giving stump speeches before large crowds, and gave a well-received speech at the Democratic National Convention last week. She has also answered some questions from reporters during impromptu press gaggles.

However, she has not sat for any lengthy interviews or held a news conference since being elevated to the top of the ticket.

Harris appearing with Walz — rather than solo — for her first post-convention interview has also been criticized by Trump and Republicans, though that is a typical arrangement.

It’s unclear what questions Bash will ask. She was previously praised by Trump for her job co-moderating — with CNN anchor Jake Tapper — the June 27 presidential debate between Trump and Biden that tanked Biden’s reelection bid by raising serious concerns about his mental acuity and fitness for office for another four years.

Trump on Thursday morning wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that Bash “has a chance at greatness” if she gives “a fair but tough interview” that exposes Harris “as being totally inept and ill suited” for the presidency.

“How cool would that be for Dana and CNN???” Trump said.