Republicans sharpen attacks as Trump’s legal jeopardy grows

The race for the Republican presidential nomination hit an inflection point this week, with the final major hopefuls announcing their decisions and stepping up attacks on the newly indicted front-runner, former President Trump.

The pack chasing Trump has roughly six months of debates, town halls and fundraising pitches ahead before voters start to winnow the field. That process will be made more urgent by memories of 2016, when multiple rivals split the anti-Trump vote, allowing him to win long before he had consolidated majority support.

Trump has kept a big lead in polls, and “a lot of folks have been quick to declare this race as essentially over,” said University of Denver political scientist Seth Masket. The candidates, however, are showing by their behavior that “they see an opening,” he said.

Why do so many candidates see Trump as vulnerable? His indictment on Thursday on multiple charges related to his handling of classified documents he had stashed at his Mar-a-Lago residence provides one answer.

Trump has used previous legal woes as a way to cement the loyalties of Republican voters, and he followed that pattern this week.

“HOW CAN DOJ CHARGE ME WHO DID NOTHING WRONG, WHEN NO OTHER PRESIDENT’S WERE CHARGED, WHEN JOE BIDEN WON’T BE CHARGED FOR ANYTHING,” he wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, after his lawyers met with prosecutors early in the week. “THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!”

Intensifying the attacks

In the short run, that may work. At least for a while, the news of the charges will blot out any attention that Trump’s challengers might receive. Longer-term, no one knows whether a significant number of Republican voters will view the charges as disqualifying or whether they will brush them aside as they have with previous accusations.

Even before the indictment, one candidate, former Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, had called for Trump to quit the race. Trump “is the target of an ongoing criminal investigation and he should step aside,” Hutchinson wrote on Twitter.

Hutchinson’s support is barely a blip, however.

In California, which will send the largest delegation to next year’s Republican nominating convention, three-quarters of likely Republican primary voters had a favorable view of Trump, according to our most recent Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, which was taken in late May. The poll found 86% believed the investigations of the former president were more about politics and political revenge than about justice and the law. Seventy-one percent said it was more important to nominate the candidate who best represents their opinions than one with the best chance of beating President Biden.

And a recent Monmouth University poll found that almost two-thirds of Republicans said Trump was definitely (45%) or probably (18%) the party’s strongest candidate against Biden.

“If your message to voters who support Trump is he cannot win, you are going to hit a brick wall,” wrote Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Finding a message that works against Trump has eluded his Republican opponents since 2015, Masket noted. “Nothing has worked.”

But after months in which the candidates mostly appeared to tiptoe around Trump, the attacks have sharpened, most notably with two new entrants — former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

The two share the experience of being nearly killed by Trump’s recklessness — Pence on Jan. 6, 2021, by the Trump-inspired mob that howled for his hanging; Christie by COVID-19, which he contracted in 2020 after extensive prep sessions for the first debate between Trump and Biden. Trump, already ill, hid his symptoms during debate prep; Christie spent seven days in intensive care before recovering.

For Pence — the first vice president to challenge the president he served since John Nance Garner sought to deny Franklin D. Roosevelt a third term in 1940 — Wednesday’s announcement rally in Iowa marked a shift in course.

“It might be fair to ask why I’m challenging my former running mate,” he told the crowd. On Jan. 6, “President Trump ... demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. Now voters will be faced with the same choice,” he said. “Anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States. And anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again.”

Whether Pence truly means “never” is unclear — he later suggested he might support Trump if he became the nominee. Christie, by contrast, is more comfortable with the concept of campaigning as payback and has built almost his entire pitch around the premise that if he gets on the debate stage with Trump — no sure thing given the qualifying rules — he can deliver a knockout blow.

Trump is a “lonely, self-consumed, self-serving mirror hog” who “never admits a fault, and who always finds someone else and something else to blame for whatever goes wrong, but finds every reason to take credit for anything that goes right,” he said at his announcement in New Hampshire. He accused Trump and his family of “grift” and described Trump’s term in office as a failure.

Christie is widely unpopular with voters in both parties, and they may scoff at his shift from Trump apologist to scourge. But even if his campaign goes nowhere, his words could open the way for others.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for example, who has consistently taken second place in polls, has tried to woo Trump’s hardcore supporters by running to his right on issues like COVID (he’s criticized Trump for not firing Anthony Fauci) and crime (he’s said he would repeal the criminal justice reform law that Trump signed in 2018, calling it “a jailbreak bill [that] ... has allowed dangerous people out of prison”).

But he’s avoided direct attacks while seeding questions about whether the former president can win.

“There’s a lot of voters who just aren’t going to vote for him, who don’t like Biden, and who realize that country’s going in the wrong direction, but they’re not going to go there,” he said during a recent interview with Fox’s Brian Kilmeade.

Those candidates and the others, including former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who also entered the race this week, have a short time to see whether their arguments can make a dent, says New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu. He announced that he would not run and said he would try to use his position as governor of the state with the GOP’s first primary to ensure the party does not repeat the experience of 2016.

Trump is an “indisputable” loser in a rematch with Biden, Sununu wrote. The rest of the field needs to recognize the need to not divide the opposition as they did then.

“Every candidate needs to understand the responsibility of getting out and getting out quickly if it’s not working,” he said on CNN. “Christmas at the latest.”

A rare, and big, Democratic win at Supreme Court

Supreme Court upholds Voting Rights Act in surprise ruling against Alabama Republicans

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the reach of the Voting Rights Act, ruling that Alabama’s Republican lawmakers are required to draw a new election district that would likely elect a Black Democrat to Congress. By a 5-4 vote, the court rejected an appeal from Alabama’s Republican lawmakers and said they need to draw a second district to achieve greater equality and to give Black or Latino voters a better chance to elect a candidate of their choice. The ruling by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. in Allen vs. Milligan is a surprising win for civil rights lawyers, David Savage reported.

The ruling likely will lead to additional Black-majority districts not just in Alabama, but other Southern states including South Carolina, Louisiana and, perhaps, Georgia, redistricting experts said. The result could net two-to-four additional districts for Democrats, enough to potentially tip the House back to a Democratic majority.

The latest from around the country

How GOP efforts to restrict trans rights take a page from the antiabortion playbook

Bans on treatment. New laws threatening doctors with malpractice suits and criminal charges. Praise from lawmakers who say their legislation is meant to protect minors, even as the new policies infringe on the rights of adults. As state legislatures wind down and the 2024 election cycle kicks off, the similarities between the fights for abortion access and transgender rights have come into stark focus, Arit John reports.

Pat Robertson dies at 93; founded Christian Broadcasting Network, Christian Coalition

Pat Robertson, the charismatic religious broadcaster who parlayed the success of his pioneering television ministry into the first serious bid by an evangelical leader for the U.S. presidency, then launched the influential Christian Coalition advocacy group, has died. He was 93, Rebecca Trounson reported.

How ‘Save the children’ became an excuse for anti-LGBTQ+ hate

Anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment is on the rise across the nation and in California, couched in rhetoric about protecting kids. It’s a page from an old but powerful playbook.

The latest from Washington

Supreme Court will decide whether T-shirt mocking Trump as ‘too small’ can be trademarked

The Supreme Court said Monday that it will decide whether Trump can be mocked as “too small” on a trademarked T-shirt. Usually, the trademark law does not allow for using someone’s name over his objection. But in this instance, a federal appeals court said California lawyer Steve Elster had a free speech right to trademark the phrase “Trump too small” for use on T-shirts and hats. Elster had argued the trademark would be used as “political commentary,” David Savage reported.

The latest from California

As Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon’s power grew, so did his wife’s income

When California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) steps down from his powerful post at the end of the month, he’ll leave behind a legacy as one of the state’s longest-serving legislative leaders, having helped Democrats secure stronger labor protections for gig workers, launch universal preschool and extend a marquee program to combat climate change during his seven-year tenure. Off the Assembly floor, Rendon is also one-half of a political power couple that includes Annie Lam, a successful consultant and nonprofit executive who’s dedicated her career to diversifying California politics and other institutions of power. As Rendon’s influence grew, financial and lobbying disclosures show that Lam’s consultancy business similarly boomed, Hannah Wiley and Katie Licari reported.

Florida says it’s responsible for transporting migrants to Sacramento

Florida officials took responsibility on Tuesday for chartered flights that transported migrants to Sacramento, following days of silence since the first group landed in California on Friday. The transport had been lambasted as potentially illegal by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who raised the potential for kidnapping charges in a Twitter message directed to Florida Gov. DeSantis, Melanie Mason reported.

Sacramento embraces surprise arrival of migrants stuck in national political feud

On the same day that DeSantis’ administration took responsibility for sending dozens of migrants seeking asylum to California, the volunteers and organizers inside the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral of Sacramento refused to say the Republican politician’s name. Instead, they wanted to talk about the 36 men and women they’ve cared for this week, who they say were left exhausted, confused and afraid at the doorstep of a local church in what California officials have called a political stunt, Mackenzie Mays reported.

Column: California is targeted by Ron DeSantis’ latest human sacrifice

The headquarters of the Catholic Diocese of Sacramento lies on a dingy stretch of road between a gas station and a graveyard, about two miles from the state Capitol. It’s an office building, with a hard-to-find entrance and no church to tend those in need. It was here that about a dozen Latin American asylum seekers were dumped on Friday by the state of Florida. Days later, 20 more migrants arrived courtesy of the Sunshine State. Florida authorities have called it a “voluntary relocation,” suggesting the deportees — powerless, impoverished — were a party to their transcontinental evacuation and unceremonious delivery. In fact, it’s just the latest human sacrifice on the altar of political ambition by Florida’s White House-seeking governor, Mark Barabak and Anita Chabria wrote in a column.

‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor Jay Johnston arrested on Capitol riot charges

“Bob’s Burgers” star Jay Johnston was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol. The 54-year-old actor, known for voicing Jimmy Pesto on the animated comedy series “Bob’s Burgers,” stands accused of causing civil disorder, unlawfully entering a restricted area and impeding passage through Capitol grounds, Christi Carras reported.

Round 3 in Newsom-Komrosky feud: Temecula school official doubles down on Harvey Milk

First, the Temecula Valley Unified School District board president called Harvey Milk a “pedophile” while attempting to ban from the district’s curriculum a book that mentioned the gay activist and onetime San Francisco supervisor. Joseph Komrosky’s efforts were successful, and the material was removed from the district’s social studies curriculum last month. Then, Newsom lambasted Komrosky as “ignorant” for his “offensive” comments regarding Milk. Now, Komrosky has fired back at Newsom, Christian Martinez reported.

Police flex political power at the California Capitol

After George Floyd’s murder in May 2020, California’s Democratic-controlled Legislature passed a wave of new laws to change how cops do their jobs, from banning chokeholds to decertifying officers with misconduct records and increasing investigations into fatal police shootings. Despite those wins for progressives, law enforcement groups flexed their power last week by blocking two controversial measures and securing changes to other bills that aim to limit the scope of their work, Wiley reported.

