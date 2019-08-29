Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Politics

EPA plans to abandon regulations on methane emissions, reports say

Methane emissions
A gas well is pictured in Erie, Colo. Emissions of methane, a potent gas for trapping heat in the atmosphere, have risen in Colorado and other states as energy production has grown.
(Stephanie Davis / McClatchy-Tribune)
By Alexa DíazStaff Writer 
Aug. 29, 2019
5:35 AM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

The Trump Administration is expected to announce a proposal to ease methane emission regulations in the oil and gas sector on Thursday, according to reports by the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times.

The Environmental Protection Agency will reportedly propose abandoning federal rules that require the oil and gas industry to install technology that monitors and curbs methane leaks in wells, pipelines and other operational facilities. Some major oil and gas companies have opposed the rollback.

Politics
In California vs. Trump, the state is winning nearly all its environmental cases
la-1556552197-dhoh1rggy1-snap-image
Politics
In California vs. Trump, the state is winning nearly all its environmental cases
More than two years into the Trump presidency, California has embraced its role as chief antagonist — already suing the administration more times than Texas took President Obama to court during eight years in office.

Methane is the core component of natural gas and its emissions are a known accelerator of global warming. Leaks that release the powerful greenhouse gas — one that is is several times more harmful than carbon dioxide and traps more heat — into the atmosphere have long been a major concern of environmental groups for their plant-warming effects.

Advertisement

The proposal marks President Trump’s latest effort to dismantle Obama-era environmental regulations that were put in place to confront climate change.

The rule would require a period of public comment and review, and would likely be finalized early next year, the New York Times reported.

Business
Los Angeles is finally ditching coal — and replacing it with another polluting fuel
Intermountain Power Plant in Delta, Utah
Business
Los Angeles is finally ditching coal — and replacing it with another polluting fuel
L.A. will build a gas-fired power plant in Utah, even as Mayor Eric Garcetti touts a “Green New Deal” to fight climate change.
More Coverage
“Why the DWP’s powerful employee union is fighting Garcetti over his plans to shut down gas-fired power plants.”

PoliticsClimate & Environment
Newsletters
Get our twice-weekly Politics newsletter
Alexa Díaz
Follow Us
Alexa Díaz is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times based in Washington, D.C. She grew up in Pomona and graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement