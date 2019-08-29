EPA plans to abandon regulations on methane emissions, reports say

The Trump Administration is expected to announce a proposal to ease methane emission regulations in the oil and gas sector on Thursday, according to reports by the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times.

The Environmental Protection Agency will reportedly propose abandoning federal rules that require the oil and gas industry to install technology that monitors and curbs methane leaks in wells, pipelines and other operational facilities. Some major oil and gas companies have opposed the rollback.

Methane is the core component of natural gas and its emissions are a known accelerator of global warming. Leaks that release the powerful greenhouse gas — one that is is several times more harmful than carbon dioxide and traps more heat — into the atmosphere have long been a major concern of environmental groups for their plant-warming effects.

The proposal marks President Trump’s latest effort to dismantle Obama-era environmental regulations that were put in place to confront climate change.

The rule would require a period of public comment and review, and would likely be finalized early next year, the New York Times reported.