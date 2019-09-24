GOP challenger says Trump committed treason, and 2020 Democratic candidates call for impeachment

Leading Democratic presidential candidates have renewed their calls for the House to open impeachment proceedings against President Trump after he tried to get Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

“Congress failed to act, and now Donald Trump has shown that he believes he is above the law,” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren told a crowd in Iowa over the weekend. “He has solicited another foreign government to attack our election system. It is time for us to call out this illegal behavior and start impeachment proceedings right now.”

Trump ordered his staff to freeze millions of dollars in congressionally approved aid to Ukraine a few days before a phone call to the nation’s president in which he brought up unsubstantiated allegations against Biden and the former vice president’s son who did business there. Trump has confirmed that he spoke to the Ukrainian president about the Bidens; he also acknowledged that he held up the aid to the nation fighting Russia-backed separatist rebels but said he did so because he felt European allies were not contributing enough.

Bernie Sanders of Vermont agreed with Warren, saying the president may have “used funds designed to protect the security of the United States as a means to gain political dirt on an opponent.”

We appear to have a president who may have used funds designed to protect the security of the United States as a means to gain political dirt on an opponent.



Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey said the nation was facing “a moral moment” and must act against a president who fails to respect the checks and balances of government. He dismissed concerns among Democrats that impeachment could backfire by generating public sympathy for Trump.

“Politics be damned,” Booker told CNN. “This is our country. This is our Constitution. Twenty years, 40 years from now, people are going to look back at moments like this — what did we do to hold a president accountable?”

This isn't a partisan issue—or shouldn't be.



Many of the Democrats running for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination had already called for Trump’s impeachment over alleged obstruction of justice in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

One of them, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, said Trump’s solicitation of Ukraine’s assistance for his reelection campaign provided a new reason to start the impeachment process. At a Los Angeles fundraiser on Monday night, she incorporated the Ukraine fracas into her list of offenses that she said proved Trump was unfit to be commander in chief.

“He pressured a foreign leader, the president of Ukraine, to dig up dirt on a political opponent and influence the 2020 election,” Harris said.

Trump is pressuring another foreign government to dig up dirt on a political opponent.



Bidensaid Tuesday that Trump should be impeached if he fails to cooperate with House investigators.

Let’s be clear, Donald Trump pressured a foreign government to interfere in our elections. It goes against everything the United States stands for.



Candidate Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., told MSNBC that Trump had “made it clear that he deserves to be impeached,” saying the president’s admitted request for a Ukrainian investigation of Biden was “shocking.”

“I support the House in taking on impeachment proceedings,” he said. “I also think the only real resolution to this will be defeating the president and his enablers in the congressional Republican caucuses. Look, what’s going on here is shocking. The president of the United States confessed to official misconduct.”

Fighting the tide was Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who has scored relatively low in polls of Democrats competing for the nomination.

“I’ve been consistent in saying that I believe that impeachment at this juncture would be terribly divisive for the country,” Gabbard told Fox News on Tuesday.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, another Democrat struggling to gain traction in the presidential race, called on Congress on Tuesday to demand a whistleblower’s complaint about Trump‘s conduct and transcripts of Trump’s interactions with Ukrainians.

“If they don’t get it,” he said, “I see no other option than starting impeachment proceedings.”

The acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, has refused to share details of the complaint with lawmakers, citing presidential privilege. Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he would release a transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas said there was no need for transcripts. “The president admitted to asking a foreign power to investigate a political opponent,” O’Rourke said on Twitter. “Impeach him.”

If we allow the president to get away with the crimes he’s committed, then we will set the precedent that some people are above the law. And then, this democracy will be lost to us forever.



One of Trump’s Republican challengers, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, suggested Trump’s efforts with Ukraine had betrayed the United States.

“It’s treason pure and simple, and the penalty for treason under the U.S. code is death,” Weld told MSNBC. If the Senate convicts a president after impeachment by the House, he said, the penalty “is removal from office, and that might look like a pretty good alternative to the president if he could work out a plea deal.”

Times staff writer Melanie Mason contributed to this report.