Democratic debate guide: Candidates in a shifting field take the stage in Atlanta

November Democratic debate stage
The stage is prepared for the Democratic presidential debate at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta on Wednesday.
(AFP/Getty Images)
Nov. 20, 2019
3:21 PM
ATLANTA — It’s Democratic debate night again, this time live from Atlanta!

Ten candidates — that’s two fewer than last month — will gather starting at 6 p.m. PST. Where they stand onstage will be based, fittingly enough, on where they stand in the contest.

Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts , the two presumed front-runners, will once more be side by side at the center, flanked by close rivals Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. For the front-runners, it’s a two-hour opportunity to solidify their positions. For everyone else, it’s a hoped-for chance to break out.

The debate, the fifth round of the 2020 contest, comes in the midst of the impeachment inquiry unfolding on Capitol Hill. The latest developments are certain to come up, along with several campaign staples, including healthcare reform, gun violence and the question of electability.

Here’s what you need to know before the Democratic debate starts:
