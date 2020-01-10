Self-help author Marianne Williamson exits 2020 presidential race

Self-help author Marianne Williamson, a Democratic presidential candidate known for her unpolished talking points and message of harnessing love to take on President Trump, has dropped out, becoming the 14th Democratic candidate to leave the 2020 race.

Williamson, who failed to qualify for the last four debates, announced she was ending her campaign in an statement Friday on her website.

“We will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now,” she wrote. “The primaries might be tightly contested among the top contenders, and I don’t want to get in the way of a progressive candidate winning any of them.”

Williamson has never held political office and didn’t give canned talking points or typical campaign stump speeches. Instead, she elevated her background as a spiritual leader and offered unusual solutions to the nation’s ills in passionate — some would argue bizarre — oratory. Along with putting out traditional policy proposals on issues such as healthcare, immigration and gun control, Williamson proposed creating a Department of Peace to create a federal platform that will “seriously wage peace domestically,” according to her website.

Advertisement

About five months into her campaign, Williamson was forced to issue an apology. At a New Hampshire event in June, Williamson described mandatory vaccines as “draconian” and “Orwellian,” according to a tweet from a campaign reporter.

A politics of conscience is still yet possible. And yes….love will prevail.https://t.co/BqTKQFI338 — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 10, 2020

Williamson, when asked for comment, said that she misspoke and that she agrees vaccines save lives.

Some of her standout moments came on the national debate stage when she spoke passionately about reparations, proposing a financial sum instead of establishing a commission to study it.

Advertisement

When she failed to qualify for the third Democratic debate, Williamson held her own gathering in Beverly Hills. Standing in front of a lectern at the Writers Guild of America, she spoke about the climate crisis, beating Trump in 2020 and investing more in “cultivating” peace. Her post-debate commentary was broadcast to her fans, some of whom joined her in person that night.

She raised just over $6.1 million in the first three quarters of 2019, out-raising some more established candidates who are members of Congress, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Williamson appeared at the first two Democratic debates, where her performance at times left viewers transfixed. At the July debate in Detroit, she called out the “wonkiness” of the event and the “dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred” that she says Trump was inciting. She spoke frankly about the water crisis in nearby Flint, Mich., and systemic racism and environmental injustice in the U.S.

“Flint is just the tip of the iceberg,” she declared. “If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days. We need to say it like it is. It’s bigger than Flint. It’s all over this country. It’s particularly people of color, it’s particularly people who do not have the money to fight back, and if the Democrats don’t start saying it, then why would those people feel that they’re there for us?”

That same debate, she was asked by a moderator why she was qualified to make the case for $500 billion in financial assistance to descendants of slavery.

“Well, first of all, it’s not $500 billion in ‘financial assistance,’ it’s $500 billion — $200- to $500-billion payment of a debt that is owed — that is what reparations is,” she said, prompting applause from the crowd. “We need to recognize that when it comes to the economic gap between blacks and whites in America, it does come from a great injustice that has never been dealt with. That great injustice has had to do with the fact that there were 250 years of slavery followed by another 100 years of domestic terrorism.”

According to an analysis by FiveThirtyEight, Williamson became the most-searched candidate after the debate, but the more voters learned about her, the less they liked her. As her name recognition went up, her net favorability fell.

Advertisement

Williamson launched her campaign in January at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, and many in attendance were fans of her self-help books and ministry. She spoke for 40 minutes without notes, relying on 35 years of experience as a public speaker.

Williamson ran unsuccessfully for the 33rd Congressional District seat in California in 2014, challenging Democratic incumbent Henry Waxman. Williamson was mostly known for her expertise in self-help (she’s written 12 books on the matter) and her friendship with Oprah Winfrey, who bought Williamson’s book, “A Return to Love,” for her audience. Williamson also officiated Elizabeth Taylor’s 1991 wedding to Larry Fortensky at late singer Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch.

In her statement suspending her campaign, she addressed the remaining candidates: “Whichever one of you wins the nomination, I will be there with all my energy and in full support.

“Finally, these are not times to despair; they are simply times to rise up,” she wrote. “Things are changing swiftly and dramatically in this country, and I have faith that something is awakening among us. A politics of conscience is still yet possible. And yes….love will prevail.