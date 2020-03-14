Trump now says he won’t get tested for coronavirus after second dinner guest tests positive

Hours after saying he would “most likely” get tested for the new strain of coronavirus, President Trump released a letter late Friday from his physician saying it was “not currently indicated,” even as a second Brazilian official who dined with him last weekend was reported positive for the illness.

Sean P. Conley, a Navy commander and osteopathic doctor assigned to the president, wrote in the letter released just before midnight that Trump is “LOW risk” for transmitting the virus and does not need to take a test or quarantine himself.

The issue has become increasingly controversial as Trump has tried to downplay the virus while many people around him have reported exposure. Any doubt about a president’s health can rattle the public and the financial markets, which are already badly shaken by the pandemic.

Conley’s letter reports that Trump, while dining with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last weekend “briefly came into contact with an individual who 3 days later began showing symptoms and was subsequently confirmed to have COVID-19.” The letter says Trump shook hands and took a picture with the person, separately reported as Brazilian press secretary Fabio Wajngarten.

The letter says that on Friday evening the administration learned of a second dinner guest who shared a table with Trump, “who was symptom-free until this morning,” and has now tested positive. The Brazilian Embassy reported that the person is Nestor Forster, Brazil’s acting ambassador to the United States.

Trump has sent mixed messages about the new virus, alternately telling people to remain calm, that the country soon would be free of the threat, and then on Friday declaring a national state of emergency. During a news conference announcing the declaration, he shook hands with several of the officials who shared the platform with him, despite official guidance to avoid such germ-spreading behavior.

Several Republican members of Congress as well as Trump’s incoming chief of staff, Mark Meadows, decided to self-quarantine after attending the Conservative Political Action Conference, where they interacted with a person known to be infected. Trump also spoke at the conference, held two weeks ago.

Trump was asked about his own exposure to the virus during the news conference Friday. At first, he dismissed the risk.

“I take pictures and it lasts for, literally, seconds,” he said. “I don’t know the gentleman that we’re talking about” who tested positive.

“I think they have to listen to their doctors, and I think they shouldn’t be jumping to get the test unless it’s necessary,” he said.

Later, when asked if he was “being selfish by not getting tested and potentially exposing” others, Trump shifted course, saying he would “most likely” get tested “fairly soon.”